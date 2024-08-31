KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in Lam Research by 449.4% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,240,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,130.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,025.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,006.10.

Lam Research Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $821.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $934.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $943.79. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $574.42 and a 12 month high of $1,130.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lam Research’s stock is going to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 35.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.42%.

Lam Research announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total transaction of $687,282.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,945.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total value of $1,712,323.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,535,456.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,945.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

