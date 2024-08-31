KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 423.8% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Shares of UL opened at $64.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $65.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.4773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

