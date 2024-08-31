KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $42.42 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,617 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.5% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $42,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1,215.7% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 168,786 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 155,957 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 17,812 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V stock opened at $276.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $505.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.78 and a one year high of $290.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.50.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

