KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $604,000 Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 132.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,837 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 269,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 25,247 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,248,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 345,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after buying an additional 32,215 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.73. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $47.83.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.