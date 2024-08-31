KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $758,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,231,413,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696,897 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,928 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,114,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $71.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.04 and its 200-day moving average is $69.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

