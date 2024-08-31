KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $893,000 Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $938,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 953.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 29,590 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,281,000 after buying an additional 149,159 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,609,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,758,000 after acquiring an additional 343,175 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 26.2% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of A opened at $142.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $155.35. The company has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,874 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,770. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on A shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.60.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

