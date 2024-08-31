KCM Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,770 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 62.5% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $258.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $261.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

