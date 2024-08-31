KCM Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $312.75 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $322.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $289.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.29%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

