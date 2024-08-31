KCM Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $3,622,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 30,257 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price (up from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE J opened at $150.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.19. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.71 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.96. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,670.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total transaction of $979,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 534,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,747,271.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,670.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,196,336. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

