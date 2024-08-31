KCM Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,648,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,012,272,000 after acquiring an additional 624,977 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 13,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 31,203 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 945.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,806,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $44,441,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $143.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.81. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $149.00.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.17.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

