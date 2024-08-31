KCM Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in RTX by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in RTX by 510.3% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $123.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $123.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.20. The stock has a market cap of $164.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $2,018,265.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,273.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $2,018,265.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,273.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

