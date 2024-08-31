KCM Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after buying an additional 13,659 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $6,161,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 121,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Global Investors LLP lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 48,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 34,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.5 %

SWK stock opened at $102.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $108.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of -148.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.10 and a 200 day moving average of $89.97.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -469.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.