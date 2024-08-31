KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 131 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,852 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 7,391,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888,308 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 25,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on META shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $522.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $521.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $504.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.40 and a 1 year high of $544.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $431,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,465 shares in the company, valued at $19,778,805. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Peggy Alford sold 1,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.00, for a total value of $503,908.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $431,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,778,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,078 shares of company stock worth $200,792,168 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

