KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 241 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 319.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,450,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,317,000 after buying an additional 1,104,566 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,634,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,717,000 after acquiring an additional 892,494 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,199,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,037,000 after acquiring an additional 595,746 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,161,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,479,000 after acquiring an additional 546,577 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $941,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMC

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of OMC stock opened at $100.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $100.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.65.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.