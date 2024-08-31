KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 995 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 6,720.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENPH. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Glj Research began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.82 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.76.

Shares of ENPH opened at $121.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.23. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $141.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.33 and its 200-day moving average is $116.07.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

