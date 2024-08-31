KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,088 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,674,000 after acquiring an additional 109,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,352,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,685,000 after purchasing an additional 236,697 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,173,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,386,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 473.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 975,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,022,000 after purchasing an additional 805,106 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $106.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

