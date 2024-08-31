KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,175 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.5% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $1,509,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $87.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $271.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.04%.

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

