KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,478 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,478 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 17,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 334,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after buying an additional 31,911 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $219,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $494,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,802.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $2,269,920. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FITB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $42.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average is $37.22. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

