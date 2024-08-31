KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,453 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,642 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,092,040,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,660,298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837,801 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 573.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,553,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $442,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,207 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in CVS Health by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,491,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,172 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 306.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,046,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $240,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.24.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

