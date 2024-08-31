KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 284 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,137 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.2 %

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $268.93 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.05 and a 12 month high of $328.99. The company has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total value of $172,386.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,722.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,615,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total value of $172,386.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,722.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,397 shares of company stock worth $20,464,944. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.