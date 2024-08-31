KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 297 Shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERTH. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,315,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ERTH opened at $42.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.52. The stock has a market cap of $188.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.29. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.72 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90.

About Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

