KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 424 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,301 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $256.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.88. The stock has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.