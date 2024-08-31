KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 86 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $564,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.4 %

Marriott International stock opened at $234.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.26. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.75 and a twelve month high of $260.57.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.44.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

