KCM Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,083 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,596,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,816 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after buying an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after buying an additional 1,884,850 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,150,000 after acquiring an additional 52,081 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $811,221,000 after purchasing an additional 518,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.18.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $173.85 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.97 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

