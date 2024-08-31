KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 564,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KE were worth $7,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in KE by 71.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in KE by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 955,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,120,000 after buying an additional 217,376 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in KE by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,934,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,360,000 after buying an additional 1,288,653 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in KE by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,926,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,823,000 after buying an additional 1,065,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in KE by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 393,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

KE Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of KE stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of -0.75. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $20.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $23.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.51 billion. KE had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Read Our Latest Report on BEKE

KE Company Profile

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.