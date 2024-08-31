Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock Position Boosted by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,689 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $12,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 80,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.73. The company has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $36.79.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

