Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 339.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,757,000 after acquiring an additional 52,244 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Vertical Research began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS stock opened at $154.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.15 and a 200-day moving average of $145.30. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $162.51.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

