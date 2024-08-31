Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,314,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on KMB. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.0 %

KMB opened at $144.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $145.68. The firm has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

