KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Holdings Decreased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,559,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,781,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $819.43 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $440.15 and a 52 week high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $803.10 and its 200-day moving average is $747.34. The company has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total transaction of $1,702,815.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,917 shares of company stock worth $14,568,247. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $990.00 to $960.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.29.

About KLA

Free Report

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

