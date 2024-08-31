Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Purchases Shares of 3,000 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $117.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.79 and its 200 day moving average is $114.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $464.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

