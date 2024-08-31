LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Director Sells $65,100.00 in Stock

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) Director Mona D. Albertine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $65,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,294 shares in the company, valued at $294,863.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

LINKBANCORP Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LNKB opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $234.97 million, a PE ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 0.51. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $8.29.

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). LINKBANCORP had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $26.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LINKBANCORP, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. LINKBANCORP’s payout ratio is currently -115.38%.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of LINKBANCORP in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNKB. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in LINKBANCORP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in LINKBANCORP in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

