Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

NASDAQ LPCN opened at $3.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.12. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $11.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lipocine stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of Lipocine at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

