Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,583 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Lockheed Martin worth $121,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. HTLF Bank boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 1,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on LMT shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.85.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $568.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $512.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.54. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $569.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

