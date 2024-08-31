Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Cut by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 239,222 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 47,804 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $52,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,638,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,677,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,372 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $206,912,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $217,995,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $126,615,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

LOW opened at $248.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.04.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

