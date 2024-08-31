Main Street Research LLC Has $26.37 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Main Street Research LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,874 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $26,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 41,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.2 %

XOM opened at $117.87 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

