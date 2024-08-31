Main Street Research LLC Has $3.34 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Main Street Research LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,232,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 964.3% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 482,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,027,000 after purchasing an additional 437,345 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 29,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 25,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total transaction of $3,772,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,126,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,065 shares of company stock valued at $31,025,543. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $165.11 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.46 and a 12-month high of $193.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

