Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Marchex Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.97 on Friday. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $86.01 million, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Marchex had a negative net margin of 13.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $12.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Marchex

About Marchex

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marchex stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marchex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MCHX Free Report ) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Marchex accounts for about 1.5% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned 0.92% of Marchex worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

