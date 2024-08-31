Mark C. Thurmond Sells 3,383 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $140,935.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,731.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tenable Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $53.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -71.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tenable from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Tenable from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Tenable from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tenable

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.