Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given Buy Rating at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $95.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MRVL. StockNews.com downgraded Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.62.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $85.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.46. The firm has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.47, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.24%.

In other news, Director Daniel Durn purchased 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.21 per share, for a total transaction of $100,049.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,013.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $367,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,466,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Durn bought 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.21 per share, with a total value of $100,049.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,013.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,500 shares of company stock worth $4,872,620 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,810,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,160,805,000 after buying an additional 468,086 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,791,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,158,601,000 after purchasing an additional 185,479 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in Marvell Technology by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 15,055,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $907,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,676 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $890,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,495 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,478,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,400,000 after buying an additional 1,591,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

