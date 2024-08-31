Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Morgan Stanley

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.62.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $76.24 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.47, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.46.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,637.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,637.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $367,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,466,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,620 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $932,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 10,306 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 529,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,505,000 after acquiring an additional 88,918 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.