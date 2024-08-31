Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at Evercore ISI

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $76.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of -67.47, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.24%.

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,637.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,253 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,637.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at $62,892,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,620. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,189,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,759,000 after buying an additional 150,109 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.4% during the second quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 199,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,918,000 after buying an additional 23,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 974,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,135,000 after acquiring an additional 129,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

