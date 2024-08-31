Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 383.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,924 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,666,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,396,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,815 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,748,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,681,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,154 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,583,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,927,263,000 after acquiring an additional 503,923 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,157,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,885 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 22.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,150,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,988 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $96.24 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.83 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The stock has a market cap of $106.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,174 shares of company stock valued at $7,710,093 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Micron Technology from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.12.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

