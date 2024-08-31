Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 85 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $139.16 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $100.32 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

