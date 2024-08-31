Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,820,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,351,000 after buying an additional 2,206,210 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,911,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,896,000 after buying an additional 640,151 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,720,000. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,817,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.79. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.39.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

