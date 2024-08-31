Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Certuity LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $214.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.48. The company has a market capitalization of $195.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

