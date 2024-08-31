Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $353.38 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.25 and a fifty-two week high of $376.50. The firm has a market cap of $110.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $343.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.90.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total value of $175,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total value of $8,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,600,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,477,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total value of $175,433.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,296 shares of company stock valued at $44,532,174 in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.



