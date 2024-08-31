Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 334 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the first quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTIS stock opened at $94.69 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $100.84. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.82.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OTIS. Argus upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

