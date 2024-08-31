Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 437 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the first quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 2,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM opened at $117.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $464.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.56.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

