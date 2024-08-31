Modera Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 31.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 194,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,481,000 after buying an additional 45,923 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.9% during the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 131,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,379,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 99.6% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.1 %

AMD opened at $148.56 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $240.12 billion, a PE ratio of 218.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

