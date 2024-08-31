Modera Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFSI. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 127.4% during the first quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

DFSI stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $35.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average of $33.40.

About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

